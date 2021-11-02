Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot multiple times last night at an apartment complex on the east side of Lawton.

At this time, the Lawton Police Department is still investigating what exactly happened.

So far, they haven’t identified any suspects or interviewed the victim.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Lawton Police officers were called to the Turtle Dove Apartments off of 9th and northeast Dove Lane.

When they got there, they found a man who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he immediately went into surgery.

Ashley Leija lives at the apartment complex where it happened.

Leija says she was still awake when it happened, but she didn’t know what the loud booms were.

“I thought it was like a hammering or something, you know? And then my friends -- they live over there and they called and they said, ‘Did you hear gunshots?’ And I said ‘No, I didn’t,’ because you know you hear booms from Lawton all the time and this is supposed to be the east side. The good place,” Leija said.

She’s rarely seen the victim, but she does know his girlfriend.

“They’re hardworking people,” Leija said. “I’ve only seen him one time out there and he said ‘Hi,’ and he’s quiet, I guess. I never seen him.”

She moved here recently from Idabel, but she said she’s not surprised by the shooting.

Leija said it’s alarming but you have to be prepared every minute for something like this to happen these days.

“I mean my kids are with my dad right now, but I have five children and I’m usually outside,” Leija said. “I take my little walks. I put my cat on a leash, actually, and what if I’d been out there. The violence has to stop.”

According to LPD Officer Andrew Grubbs, police have interviewed some witnesses, but they’re waiting to talk to the victim.

They’re asking for information that could lead to answers.

“At this time, we don’t have any reason to believe that anybody is in danger,” Grubbs said. “We do want everyone to help us in locating any information regarding this case and we do want the public to understand that we have this situation as well wrapped up as we can.”

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the police station or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

