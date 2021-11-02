Expert Connections
Three-car crash occurs on Meers-Porter Hill Road

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) was called out to a three-car crash on Meers Porter Hill road.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

OHP said one of the cars failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting one car and sending it crashing into the third.

They said there were injuries in the crash, but at this time it’s not clear who was hurt, or their current condition.

