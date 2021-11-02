Tuesday is last day to request absentee ballot for Oklahoma November elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for upcoming elections in southwest Oklahoma.

Elections are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, while early voting will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those wanting to request an absentee ballot, applications have to be received by the county election board by no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters can apply online at the Oklahoma voter portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

They can also be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections and can be found at the county election board.

