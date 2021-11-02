Expert Connections
Tuesday is last day to request absentee ballot for Oklahoma November elections

Elections in southwest Oklahoma are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for upcoming elections in southwest Oklahoma.

Elections are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, while early voting will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those wanting to request an absentee ballot, applications have to be received by the county election board by no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters can apply online at the Oklahoma voter portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

They can also be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections and can be found at the county election board.

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: November 2nd
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
