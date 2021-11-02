Expert Connections
Unite Oklahoma joins 7News to discuss their next workshop

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community engagement managers from Unite Oklahoma was in studio to talk about their organization’s workshop.

Unite Oklahoma is an organization which aims to match-up at-risk Oklahomans with other organizations which can give them a helping hand.

To apply for assistance or to sign a company up to be added onto their registry, visit their website.

Their Partner Registration Workshop will be this Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Southeast 7th Street.

