Waurika Public School working on roof repairs after wind damage

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika Public Schools is working on repairs after a metal roof blew off a building last Thursday due to damaging winds.

According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, the roof was damaged, with plywood covering the middle school, weight room and locker rooms.

Classes have gone on as normal, with the exception of re-routing students to avoid debris.

He said, luckily, this roof was already on their list to fix soon.

“That’s our number one concern here, above academics and everything else, is student safety, so when something like this happens, we want to make sure we can get it fixed as quickly as we can,” Simmons said. “This happened on Thursday and we had a roofing crew here on Friday that worked throughout the weekend.”

Simmons said they’re not sure how much repairs are going to cost yet. They’re waiting to hear from insurance.

He hopes by the end of next week, they’ll be able to send out construction bids and award a contract.

