Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
A house went up in flames in Geronimo a little after 10 p.m. on Monday night.
UPDATE: House burns down in Geronimo

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin
Around 9,000 NYC workers on unpaid leave for not complying with vaccine requirement. 92% did...
Fight against COVID mandates heats up
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash