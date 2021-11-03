631 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 631 new cases of the Coronavirus and 16 new deaths on Wednesday.
The 16 new deaths brings the state’s total so far to 11,409.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 629, and there are currently 5,070 active cases of the virus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Here is a breakdown of the current number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:
- Beckham County: 78
- Caddo County: 26
- Comanche County: 118
- Cotton County: 3
- Grady County: 82
- Greer County: 4
- Harmon County: 3
- Jackson County: 49
- Jefferson County: 6
- Kiowa County: 10
- Stephens County: 74
- Tillman County: 5
- Washita County: 36
