631 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 631 new cases of the Coronavirus and 16 new deaths on Wednesday.

The 16 new deaths brings the state’s total so far to 11,409.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 629, and there are currently 5,070 active cases of the virus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Here is a breakdown of the current number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 78

Caddo County: 26

Comanche County: 118

Cotton County: 3

Grady County: 82

Greer County: 4

Harmon County: 3

Jackson County: 49

Jefferson County: 6

Kiowa County: 10

Stephens County: 74

Tillman County: 5

Washita County: 36

