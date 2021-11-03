Expert Connections
631 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported 631 new cases of the Coronavirus and 16 new deaths on Wednesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 631 new cases of the Coronavirus and 16 new deaths on Wednesday.

The 16 new deaths brings the state’s total so far to 11,409.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 629, and there are currently 5,070 active cases of the virus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Here is a breakdown of the current number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 78
  • Caddo County: 26
  • Comanche County: 118
  • Cotton County: 3
  • Grady County: 82
  • Greer County: 4
  • Harmon County: 3
  • Jackson County: 49
  • Jefferson County: 6
  • Kiowa County: 10
  • Stephens County: 74
  • Tillman County: 5
  • Washita County: 36

