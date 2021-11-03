Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Gradual warmup starts tomorrow which will setup for a beautiful upcoming weekend

Quiet weather pattern for the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with rain being forced well south of Texoma as an area of high pressure strengthens to our north. Patchy fog is expected as temperatures and dew points remain close together. This will reduce visibility by several miles up through the morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a warming trend with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon as dry air returns. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west on Friday and move over Texoma this weekend. This will allow for lots of sunshine and temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s. It will be the perfect weekend to enjoy outdoor activities or to catch up on yard work.

Our next chance for rain comes by the middle of next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on the amount of moisture available and how far south an approaching cold front makes it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex

Latest News

Ward 2 early voting begins Thursday and Friday before the Nov. 9 elections.
Early voting for Ward 2 begins this week
The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what...
Geronimo man recounts night of house fire
This Saturday, Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host their second annual Reigning...
Second annual Reigning in the Arts festival this weekend
The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what...
Geronimo man recounts night of house fire