7News First Alert Weather: Gradual warmup starts tomorrow which will setup for a beautiful upcoming weekend

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with rain being forced well south of Texoma as an area of high pressure strengthens to our north. Patchy fog is expected as temperatures and dew points remain close together. This will reduce visibility by several miles up through the morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a warming trend with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon as dry air returns. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west on Friday and move over Texoma this weekend. This will allow for lots of sunshine and temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s. It will be the perfect weekend to enjoy outdoor activities or to catch up on yard work.

Our next chance for rain comes by the middle of next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on the amount of moisture available and how far south an approaching cold front makes it.

