Altus’ major industries meet for Farm City Week

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Farm City Week in Altus, a time that celebrates the city’s unique combination of the Air Force Base and agriculture community.

On Wednesday, two worlds collided when people who live and work on Altus Air Force Base got the opportunity to tour Martha Valley Farms and learn how this farming family grows crops.

Altus airmen now know more about the fields they usually see from the sky.

They toured Lake Lugert and Martha Valley Farms in Jackson County, run by Matt Muller.

Muller said 60 years ago, most people still had a link to agriculture, but that’s not the case anymore.

“As a society, more and more, we’re so far generationally removed from agriculture that most urban dwellers and people with other professions really know very little about all the technological advancements and how we grow their food and fiber anymore,” Muller said.

This is the first time Muller’s participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s Farm City Week.

His family grows a diversified crop including cotton, wheat and grain sorghum.

Muller was thrilled at the opportunity to teach the airmen about the toil that goes into producing the food they eat and the clothes they wear.

“They have a great sense of dedication and do a great task of keeping our country safe and fulfilling their mission,” Muller said. “We also have a great job as far as national defense in keeping our nation fed and clothed.”

The 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander Blaine Baker said he was captivated by Muller’s presentation about cotton.

“We’re all interconnected here, so the environment and the community that we have here is definitely tied to the base in many, many ways,” Baker said. “It’s tied economically, but it’s also tied in the support and the interaction between our airmen and our community.”

According to President of the Chamber of Commerce Board Emily Smith, both groups are integral to what makes Altus, Altus.

“To be able to educate the airmen and people that live on Altus Air Force Base about what actually goes on outside of the gates is really important to us,” Smith said. The relationships between the two communities is what really makes Altus so important to this area, our economy and the state of Oklahoma.”

On Thursday, the farmers will have the same opportunity to tour the Altus Air Force Base.

