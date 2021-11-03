Expert Connections
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation into a Broken Arrow man has uncovered a transnational child exploitation chat group.

Cameron Kelly McAbee was charged in August with child exploitation enterprise, sexual exploitation of a child, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.

According to authorities, the investigation that started with McAbee has resulted in the arrests of six people and the rescue of child victims in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri and Norway.

“FBI Agents in both Tulsa and Atlanta, along with task force partners discovered, investigated, and ultimately neutralized an international cabal of alleged child predators,” said Alvin M. Winston, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Oklahoma City. “The threat Mr. McAbee and his partners posed to children worldwide was thwarted by the relentless dedication of FBI investigators joining forces with detectives from Tulsa and Broken Arrow police departments. Only through strong police partnerships can law enforcement remain unified and effective in the global fight to bring child predators to justice.”

Investigators said an administrator account of the chat group used to sexually exploit and abuse children was linked to McAbee in July, and a search warrant was done on his home in Broken Arrow the next day.

Others arrested in the investigation include:

  • Eric McCants of San Antonio, Texas
  • Michael McClure of DeFuniak Springs, Florida
  • Jeffrey Prowant of Stone County, Missouri
  • James Ray Bickerstaff of Siloam Springs, Arkansas
  • and an unnamed suspect in Norway.

Investigators said the FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.

