Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Altus hosting free household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus Sanitation Department is partnering with Clean Earth to host a free household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday.

Residents can drop items off at Hangar 36 of the Altus-Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.

You have the opportunity to throw away items like fluorescent bulbs, batteries, “e-waste” such as TVs, printers, copiers, microwaves, cameras, computers and laptops, power tools, humidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

City Manager Gary Jones said it’s made possible by a grant.

“We don’t want them to put it into their regular refuge because it ends up in the landfill, so this stuff is stuff that needs to be disposed of in a different manner,” Jones said. “That allows that to happen and helps extend the life of our landfill and helps them dispose of things they need to get rid of.”

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited, so you’ll want to get there as early as possible.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex

Latest News

The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what...
Geronimo man recounts night of house fire
This Saturday, Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host their second annual Reigning...
Second annual Reigning in the Arts festival this weekend
The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what...
Geronimo man recounts night of house fire
Matt Muller of Martha Valley Farms talks to Altus AFB Airmen about growing crops with his...
Altus’ major industries meet for Farm City Week
Flower Mound Schools may soon have an Early Childhood Center added to their campus if residents...
Flower Mound Schools looking to pass new bond