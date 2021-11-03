City of Altus hosting free household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus Sanitation Department is partnering with Clean Earth to host a free household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday.

Residents can drop items off at Hangar 36 of the Altus-Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.

You have the opportunity to throw away items like fluorescent bulbs, batteries, “e-waste” such as TVs, printers, copiers, microwaves, cameras, computers and laptops, power tools, humidifiers and vacuum cleaners.

City Manager Gary Jones said it’s made possible by a grant.

“We don’t want them to put it into their regular refuge because it ends up in the landfill, so this stuff is stuff that needs to be disposed of in a different manner,” Jones said. “That allows that to happen and helps extend the life of our landfill and helps them dispose of things they need to get rid of.”

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited, so you’ll want to get there as early as possible.

