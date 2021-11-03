Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma to host event in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An event is scheduled for this weekend in Duncan for people to learn about epilepsy.

SaBree Hall, a board member of the Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma, joined 7News to give more details.

Let’s Make Epilepsy Extinct takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

A 5K begins at 7 a.m., a cornhole contest will be held at 9 a.m., a pumpkin chunkin contest will be at 10:30 and pumpkin painting winners will be announced at 12 p.m.

Registration for the 5K and more information can be found the organizations website.

