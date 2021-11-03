Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma to host event in Duncan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An event is scheduled for this weekend in Duncan for people to learn about epilepsy.
SaBree Hall, a board member of the Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma, joined 7News to give more details.
Let’s Make Epilepsy Extinct takes place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
A 5K begins at 7 a.m., a cornhole contest will be held at 9 a.m., a pumpkin chunkin contest will be at 10:30 and pumpkin painting winners will be announced at 12 p.m.
Registration for the 5K and more information can be found the organizations website.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.