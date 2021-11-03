First Alert Forecast (11/3 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For our Wednesday, it will continue to be mostly cloudy and overcast as a few isolated showers and storms are possible through the morning and early afternoon, mainly be regulated south of the Red River. A chilly air mass will still be in place across Texoma today as temperatures stay in the mid/low 40s all day, with some places maybe reaching the 50 degree mark. Winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph will allow for wind chills in the low/mid 40s today.

Tonight all of the rain should have moved off to the south and east, giving way for a dry but cool night with temperatures in the low 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies along with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Cool overnight temperatures the next few days along with some low-level moisture will allow for some patchy fog most mornings heading into this weekend. Weak ridging from the western US will clear out our skies, giving way for the sun to dominate again and warm temperatures back up to the 60s and 70s this weekend and early next week.

