Flower Mound Schools looking to pass new bond

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flower Mound Schools may soon have an Early Childhood Center added to their campus if residents in the district vote to pass a new bond proposal.

They are wanting to build an Early Childhood Center on the west side of campus.

The center would include five new classrooms, two safe rooms, and a teacher workroom.

The safe room would be available for students and community members.

Superintendent Dax Trent said the school tried to pass a similar bond that was six million dollars in 2016, but it failed by 8 votes.

He said the new proposal is much better this time around.

”What we’ve done is cut that building down, and the price tag in half, and also got a million and two-hundred fifty thousand dollar grant from the FEMA organization to help pay for that because it’s a safe room. So, it’s a lot better deal for our community, it’s an investment, and we’ve done some great work to make it very affordable and make it even easier to support and pass that project,” Trent said.

If the bond issue passes, Trent said it will raise property taxes by 20-percent for people who live in the flower mound district. Trent said that’s half of what it was back in 2016.

Early voting is this Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The primary voting day will be November 9th.

