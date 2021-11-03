Geronimo man recounts night of house fire

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what he remembers that night.

The home is located directly behind where Walter Chandler lives.

He said he and his wife were watching the 10 o’clock news at the time when he heard a pop that sounded like a fire cracker.

About five minutes later, after hearing which what he thought was a fire cracker, Chandler heard what sounded like roar.

“I got up and came around to the back door, and the whole back yard was in orange like the sun was coming down on us. I looked at this old house behind me, and it was just engulfed in flames,” Chandler said.

Chandler was in fear that his home could catch on fire, so he got everybody out.

The siding of his home where he lives ended up getting damaged by the heat.

“I could see my house was starting to smoke a little bit. I was going to put some water on it, but there was no way,” Chandler said.

A nearby neighbor said the house has been up since they moved to the area in the 50s. She hates that it burned down.

“It seems really sad to me. My little great-granddaughter one day she noticed the house and I told her that they were either going to fix it up or tear it down or something. She said, “oh no, not that house, that’s just the perfect house for us to look at.” And she just a third-grader, but it was important even to her for it to be her,” Roberta Curtsinger said.

Since Chandler became the owner, he’s been slowly tearing down the house and using the lumber in it, since lumber prices are so high now.

But, he didn’t expect it to end up like it is now.

He thinks someone could’ve caused the fire.

“It crosses my mind because there was no power to it. It sat here for all these years. There’s something in my mind that says it was, but it’s hard to say,” Chandler said.

