Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost relatives in last year’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of two federal lawsuits filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families alleging they suffered emotional distress over graphic photographs of the scene that reportedly were taken or shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow continues.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas west of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
Abandoned nursing home in Lawton catches fire again.
Abandoned nursing home catches fire for second time
A 77-year-old veteran said a couple neighborhood kids pelted her with eggs, water bottles and...
77-year-old veteran egged in Waurika on Saturday in Halloween “pranks”
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing southern Oklahoma 5 year old girl.
Amber Alert issued for missing southern Oklahoma girl

Latest News

Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks...
Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Braves win first World Series title since 1995
Lawton Police Department to donate to Spirit of Survival during No Shave November.
LPD grows beards for good cause during No Shave November
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threating police officer