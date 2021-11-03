LPD grows beards for good cause during No Shave November

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is No Shave November, and Lawton Police Officers are proud to take part for a good cause.

For the month, LPD suspends its uniform policy requiring officers to keep facial hair shorter than half an inch when they donate to Spirit of Survival.

This is the third year they’ve done the challenge.

Andrew Grubbs with LPD said it’s important because everyone’s been affected by cancer one way or another, whether you’ve had it yourself or you’ve known someone who has.

“I will say that not everybody was too keen about the idea of officers growing beards and having facial hair, but I would say that the concept and the idea is growing on them,” Grubbs said.

Officers must donate $50 to participate.

He encourages the community to get involved, grow their beards and donate to cancer research.

