Man arrested after threating police officer

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick man is behind bars tonight. He was arrested after he reportedly pulled a knife on a police officer.

Police said the officer was on patrol in a neighborhood near 13th and Gladstone when they heard David Wilcox shouting profanities.

When they approached him, they said Wilcox pulled out the knife and threatened to stab him, before turning around and running off.

He led the officer on a short chase before putting the knife to his own throat, which is when the officer tased and arrested him.

Wilcox has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, with a bond set at $50,000.

