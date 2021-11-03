Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Jeremy Johnson, 42(KFSM-TV)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A 5-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday, has been found safe in Henrietta, Texas.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news Wednesday. The girl was suspected of being with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson, who is her non-custodial parent.

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Jeremy Johnson, 42(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reportedly located the girl and arrested Johnson Wednesday morning in Henrietta.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Clay County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex

Latest News

SaBree Hall am Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma board member talks about upcoming event on Nov....
Epilepsy Foundation of Oklahoma to host event in Duncan
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Nov. 3.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Oklahoma reported 631 new cases of the Coronavirus and 16 new deaths on Wednesday.
631 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma