Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A 5-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday, has been found safe in Henrietta, Texas.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news Wednesday. The girl was suspected of being with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson, who is her non-custodial parent.

Jeremy Johnson, 42 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reportedly located the girl and arrested Johnson Wednesday morning in Henrietta.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Clay County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.