Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma facing problems due to supply chain, rising costs

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is asking for donations ahead of their busiest time of the year.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which serves all of southwest Oklahoma, is being hit by rising food costs and supply chain issues.

According to the food bank, those issues along with higher freight expenses are having a significant impact on them as they see food cost increases of up to 25%.

“Just as Oklahomans are seeing limited options at their local grocery stores, the Regional Food Bank is seeing those same limitations when it comes to sourcing food,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “I want to assure everyone that the Regional Food Bank is not facing a shortage of food but there are challenges we’re facing like rising food and freight costs. We are monitoring the situation as we anticipate the current scenario to continue for the next year or so.”

Officials with the food bank are asking people to donate ahead of their busiest time of the year.

If you want to donate, you can go to rfbo.org/donate or call 405-600-3136.

