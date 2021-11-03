Expert Connections
Second annual Reigning in the Arts festival this weekend

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Saturday, Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host their second annual Reigning in the Arts festival.

The museum will celebrate and highlighting local artists by featuring their work throughout the grounds.

The event will have three different stages outside of the museum, as well as an Art Stroll inside, including theatrical and musical performances, as well as poets, artwork and more.

There will be food and drink vendors available, while attendees shop around for art and jewelry.

“So, the Heritage Center, our mission is to promote the art, history and culture of the Chisholm Trail, the American west, the American cowboy,” Executive Director of CTHC Scott Metelko said. “And that first part, the art part, is very important because that’s how we experience, that’s how we learn, that’s how we pass these stories down, is through artist, through the lens that they have.”

The festival will be a free, family and pet-friendly event, going on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

