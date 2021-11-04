7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather returns just in time for the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, decreasing clouds and light winds of the south at 5-10 mph will allow good radiational cooling to occur where overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 30s. Patchy fog will develop and frost will be possible for areas northwest of a Childress-Mangum-Elk City line by the morning commute.

On Friday, mostly sunny with a breakdown of the Canadian air mass that has been in place for the last couple of days. Therefore, temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will move in from the west this weekend allowing for temperatures to warmup into the low-to-mid 70s. Make plans to get outdoors and enjoy this weather while it lasts.

We still remain under the influence of the ridge early next week, where temperatures will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. One or two locations could approach 80° on Monday afternoon. A cold front will approach the area Tuesday and into the middle of next week bringing our next chance for scattered showers and isolated storms.

