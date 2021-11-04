Expert Connections
870 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma now stands at 654.
The seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma now stands at 654.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 870 new Coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths from the virus on Thursday.

The new report brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 647,633, while there have been 11,458 deaths connected to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 654.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 5,219 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

