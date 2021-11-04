870 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 870 new Coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths from the virus on Thursday.

The new report brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 647,633, while there have been 11,458 deaths connected to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 654.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 5,219 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.