BabyMobile visits Comanche County Health Department

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local parents in need of supplies for younger children, had the chance to go out to the BabyMobile at the Comanche County Health Department today.

The mobile was for families which have children who are three or younger, no matter their income.

They offered diapers and formula for younger children, and food for older kids.

With the on-going stresses of COVID and other issues, they hope that the donations will help some families feel a little relief.

“Before COVID, we would see all the babies inside of the BabyMobile, and we would be able to interact with them,” Yara Gutierrez, program manager of BabyMobile, said. “So, that was my favorite part. Now, it’s just seeing all the moms being relieved that they get this help.”

The BabyMobile comes to Lawton every two months, and will run at the same times from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

