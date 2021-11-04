Expert Connections
CenterPoint Energy customers to see rise in rates

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CenterPoint Energy customers in Oklahoma can expect to see a raise in their natural gas bills this year.

The company announced Thursday that the rise in rates is due to natural gas market conditions.

They said in a statement that customers can expect to pay on average $95 a month this winter during the five-month heating season from November to March, whereas the average bill last year was $71 a month.

CenterPoint officials said the impact will vary for customers based on the size and age of their home as well as the number of gas appliances someone has.

“We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead,” said Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy Vice President for Arkansas and Oklahoma. “Whether it’s payment assistance options or energy efficiency improvements, we’re available to help our customers manage their heating costs. It’s also important to remember that, even with higher natural gas prices this winter heating season, bills should still remain lower than customers experienced in the late 2000s when natural gas prices were at record levels nationwide.”

Customers can find assistance, whether it’s spreading the costs over a 12-month period through average monthly billing or setting up a payment plan, by going to centerpointenergy.com.

