WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Skies will attempt to clear early this evening but will return later tonight. There may also be some areas of fog forming towards morning. Clouds and fog should get out of here by early afternoon on Friday, with a return of full sunshine for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.