Coats 4 Kids visits Lawton elementary school

LAWTON, Okla. - With winter around the corner, one organization is working to help keeps kids warm.

Coats 4 Kids is focused on giving warmth to children, in the form of coats, hats, gloves and socks.

The organization has been spending time to deliver these items to children in need, and Thursday they were at Lincoln Elementary.

Reedy Daly, a member of Coats 4 Kids, said he enjoys helping the kids.

“It’s been a passion of ours for a long time, and just to see their smile on their face, and to know that they’re going to be warm this year,” he said. “Nobody knows what kind of a weather we’re going to have this year, but the bottom line is that they need to be warm. They deserve to be warm just like anybody else. It’s just a joy to help them.”

The organization has been delivering coats since 2005, and has given out 860 coats this year.

For those wanting to donate money, call Darlene Anderson at 580-248-2600.

