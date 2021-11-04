Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Coats 4 Kids visits Lawton elementary school

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. - With winter around the corner, one organization is working to help keeps kids warm.

Coats 4 Kids is focused on giving warmth to children, in the form of coats, hats, gloves and socks.

The organization has been spending time to deliver these items to children in need, and Thursday they were at Lincoln Elementary.

Reedy Daly, a member of Coats 4 Kids, said he enjoys helping the kids.

“It’s been a passion of ours for a long time, and just to see their smile on their face, and to know that they’re going to be warm this year,” he said. “Nobody knows what kind of a weather we’re going to have this year, but the bottom line is that they need to be warm. They deserve to be warm just like anybody else. It’s just a joy to help them.”

The organization has been delivering coats since 2005, and has given out 860 coats this year.

For those wanting to donate money, call Darlene Anderson at 580-248-2600.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather returns just in time for the upcoming weekend
Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising...
United Way Spotlight: New Directions
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Nov. 4.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Krista Ratliff, from the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce gives details on Holiday in the...
Holiday in the Park 2021 events announced