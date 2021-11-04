Expert Connections
Early voting underway in southwest Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting is underway in southwest Oklahoma.

Early voting started Thursday, Nov. 4 and continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m at the county courthouse.

On the ballot this year is an election for Lawton’s city council ward two seat. Kelly Harris is taking on Mark Malone for the spot left behind by Keith Jackson.

Voters in Mangum, meanwhile, will decide on the community’s involvement with the Southwest Technology Center in Altus.

There is also a proposition for Flower Mound Public School.

