Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Early voting for Ward 2 begins this week

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s almost election time for Comanche County. The Ward 2 Council position is up in the air, and could go to two different candidates.

Candidate Mark Malone said his biggest concern is public safety, street repair, and trash pick-up.

He said the City is doing bulk trash pick up now, isn’t working in his neighborhood among others.

“If you were a resident who was coming in here to think about buying a house in this area, and you see all this trash, would you want to live here, or would you go somewhere else? So we’ve got to get that fixed,” Malone said.

Kelly Harris, the other candidate in the run-off, is the founder of a Mobile X-Ray company. Back in September, Harris said the biggest issue the city was facing is the Coronavirus.

He does hope to modernize parts of the community, such as processes at city hall as well as street traffic.

“I think we need more access to City Hall through the internet, electronically, we should be able to file for water service, permits, stuff like that, we oughta be able to not have to go downtown all the time to make that happen,” Harris said.

People living in Comanche County can cast their vote early, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the County Election Board on Southwest 5th street.

Voting officially begins on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Lawton on Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. sent someone to the hospital.
Person rushed to hospital following overnight shooting
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating officer, pointing gun
Firefighters in Lawton spent early Tuesday morning trying to put out a fire on the west side on...
Early Tuesday morning fire at Lawton business
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex

Latest News

Ward 2 early voting begins Thursday and Friday before the Nov. 9 elections.
Early voting for Ward 2 begins this week
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Gradual warmup starts tomorrow which will setup for a beautiful upcoming weekend
The owner of an abandoned house that burned down in Geronimo earlier this week is sharing what...
Geronimo man recounts night of house fire
This Saturday, Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host their second annual Reigning...
Second annual Reigning in the Arts festival this weekend