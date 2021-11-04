Early voting for Ward 2 begins this week

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s almost election time for Comanche County. The Ward 2 Council position is up in the air, and could go to two different candidates.

Candidate Mark Malone said his biggest concern is public safety, street repair, and trash pick-up.

He said the City is doing bulk trash pick up now, isn’t working in his neighborhood among others.

“If you were a resident who was coming in here to think about buying a house in this area, and you see all this trash, would you want to live here, or would you go somewhere else? So we’ve got to get that fixed,” Malone said.

Kelly Harris, the other candidate in the run-off, is the founder of a Mobile X-Ray company. Back in September, Harris said the biggest issue the city was facing is the Coronavirus.

He does hope to modernize parts of the community, such as processes at city hall as well as street traffic.

“I think we need more access to City Hall through the internet, electronically, we should be able to file for water service, permits, stuff like that, we oughta be able to not have to go downtown all the time to make that happen,” Harris said.

People living in Comanche County can cast their vote early, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the County Election Board on Southwest 5th street.

Voting officially begins on Nov. 9.

