Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing inmates to listen to the children's song on a loop at a loud volume for hours.(Business Wire via AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people are suing Oklahoma County jail employees who investigators found forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for three former inmates filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City federal court, describing the tactics as “torture events.”

A criminal investigation last year determined at least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours in two separate incidents in November and December 2019.

A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Report: Phoenix Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard
Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video from September deadly chase and crash