First Alert Forecast | 11/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Waking up, temperatures and dewpoints are very close to one another so there may be areas of patchy fog for the commute into work/ school. Temperatures to start the day are in the 40s across the area with light north to northeast winds. We’re still socked in those clouds and expect cloudy skies for part of the day. Overall cloud cover will dissolve as the day goes on as high pressure begins to settle in. It’ll still be cool from a temperature standpoint with highs only rising into the mid 50s by the afternoon. South winds will be light at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight, with clear skies, light winds and dry air, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Areas of frost may develop again, this time mainly for southeastern counties.

Today marks the beginning of a warming trend as high pressure builds. For tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs rising into the mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

The weekend is shaping up to be another beautiful, fall-like weekend. Saturday morning will start out with temperatures in the low 40s before rising into the low 70s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine on tap with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Now don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend at 2AM Sunday morning. It is the practice of moving the clocks forward/ backwards to allow for a better use of natural daylight. ‘Fall back’ grants more daylight in the morning hours, where ‘spring forward’ conserves daylight in the evening. Or in theory, we get one extra hour of sleep. So millions of people will now travel home from work mostly or entirely in the dark but on the flip side, their morning commute will include more daylight.

Daylight Saving Time, is also a reminder to do a few things around the house. Checking the batteries in fire alarms/ carbon monoxide detectors. Flipping your mattress, cleaning your furnace or A.C.. Cleaning the dryer vents. Checking/ restocking your emergency kits. Also, reversing ceiling fans from summer to winter. While some of these little chores aren’t exactly fun, most of them take less than 20 minutes to complete. And, once they’re complete, you won’t have to worry about them for another six months!

The start of early next week will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s and even the low 80s. Toward the middle of the week, there’s still a lot of uncertainty amongst models regarding our next storm system. It does look like some type of precipitation and cooler weather is on the way.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

