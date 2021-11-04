Expert Connections
First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses given to kids in Comanche County

The FDA and CDC issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine for kids 5 to 11 earlier this week.(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids between 5 and 11 years old on Thursday.

The move came after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency authorization for the Pfizer shot for kids in that age group earlier this week.

According to the Comanche County Health Department, while supplies of the vaccine for children have started to arrive in Oklahoma, they anticipate the vaccine will become more broadly available over the next week as the supply increases.

They said they currently have a limited supply, and as a result, they are asking parents who want to get their children vaccinated to call the health department at 580-248-5890 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

