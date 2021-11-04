Expert Connections
Holiday in the Park 2021 events announced

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Krista Ratliff, from the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, joined 7News to discuss upcoming Holiday in the Park events.

The Holiday in the Park 2021 Parade will be held on Nov. 20 starting at 6 p.m. and begin at 2nd and C Avenue. The parade’s theme is The 12 Days of Christmas.

The Frost Your Fanny 5k is also on Nov. 20, with registration at 4 p.m., and the run at 5:30 p.m.

The run is $15 from kids under 12 , and $20 for everyone else.

For more information, call 580-355-3541 or visit the city’s website.

