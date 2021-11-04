Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Initial, continued unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported an increase in numbers for the week ending...
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported an increase in numbers for the week ending Oct. 23.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have gone up.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Oct. 23, initial claims went up from 2,186 the week before to 3,442.

Continued claims for the same week also went up, from 16,727 the week before to 16,938.

Nationally for the week ending Oct. 30, initial claims went down by 14,000 from the previous week.

The state numbers for that week will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe

Latest News

The City of Lawton's Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan will be...
Lawton parks master plan to be unveiled Nov. 18
The seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma now stands at 654.
870 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
CenterPoint Energy customers to see rise in rates
United Service Organizations (USO) teamed up with a local business tonight to give a Fort Sill...
USO, Academy Sports and Outdoors gives family shopping spree