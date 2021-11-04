Initial, continued unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have gone up.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Oct. 23, initial claims went up from 2,186 the week before to 3,442.

Continued claims for the same week also went up, from 16,727 the week before to 16,938.

Nationally for the week ending Oct. 30, initial claims went down by 14,000 from the previous week.

The state numbers for that week will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.