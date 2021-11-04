Expert Connections
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges

Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.(Jackson County Sherriff's Office)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is behind bars and facing Felony Molestation Charges.

Armando Gonzales, 49, is facing charges of Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation, after a little girl came forward with accusations that he touched her inappropriately back in 2019 on multiple occasions.

That’s when Altus Police learned of a separate incident involving someone who is now an adult, who accuses Gonzales of similar misconduct.

That victim stated the abuse started when she was 9 years old, and happened for several years.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond, and ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.

