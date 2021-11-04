Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is behind bars and facing Felony Molestation Charges.

Armando Gonzales, 49, is facing charges of Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation, after a little girl came forward with accusations that he touched her inappropriately back in 2019 on multiple occasions.

That’s when Altus Police learned of a separate incident involving someone who is now an adult, who accuses Gonzales of similar misconduct.

That victim stated the abuse started when she was 9 years old, and happened for several years.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond, and ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.