Lawton parks master plan to be unveiled Nov. 18

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is set to unveil its final plan for citizen comments and suggestions later this month.

The Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan will be debuted to the public Nov. 18.

Beginning that day, people will be able to access the plan and leave comments and suggestions at lawtonparksplan.com.

The plan will then be presented to the Lawton City Council during a meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

