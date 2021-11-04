Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have released dash camera video of a chase that ended in a deadly crash in September.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro driven by D’Monte Harris was heading south on Sheridan Road around 3:35 a.m. on September 11 when the car went off the road.

According to the report, the Camaro hit a curb and a mailbox before it crossed Jefferson Avenue and hit an embankment and overturned before it hit a fence, van and a trailer.

The one-minute video released by LPD shows the Camaro head south on Sheridan before it disappears from view, though the impact of the crash can be seen in the distance.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather returns just in time for the upcoming weekend
Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising...
United Way Spotlight: New Directions
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Nov. 4.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Krista Ratliff, from the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce gives details on Holiday in the...
Holiday in the Park 2021 events announced
Coats 4 Kids visits Lincoln Elementary School in Lawton on Nov. 4.
Coats 4 Kids visits Lawton elementary school