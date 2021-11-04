Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have released dash camera video of a chase that ended in a deadly crash in September.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro driven by D’Monte Harris was heading south on Sheridan Road around 3:35 a.m. on September 11 when the car went off the road.

According to the report, the Camaro hit a curb and a mailbox before it crossed Jefferson Avenue and hit an embankment and overturned before it hit a fence, van and a trailer.

The one-minute video released by LPD shows the Camaro head south on Sheridan before it disappears from view, though the impact of the crash can be seen in the distance.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

