Local organizations sign up for Unite OK programs

LAWTON, Okla. - Organizations from across Lawton showed-out and signed up to be a helping hand with Unite Oklahoma.

Thursday’s event ran from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The Unite OK Program is set up to connect at-need Oklahomans with local organizations that can help out in a wide variety of ways.

Such as a new technology platform which aims to help people who may be dealing with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide.

The platform links health and social providers into a coordinated care network. Officials said the platform will streamline assistance for mental health patients.

The system makes it easy for network partners to refer clients to local assistance, oversee the results and measure the impact of their care.

Senior Community Engagement Manger Kayla Woodberry said there’s been an increase in suicides.

“Absolutely, I think across the State of Oklahoma, as well as around the United States, we’ve seen an increase, unfortunately, in suicides, and that is from young children all the way up into our aging population,” she said. “So I think our focus always has to be on making sure that people have access, immediate access and as much as possible, to mental health and behavioral services.”

Woodberry said it’s free for all nonprofits to sign-up for the network, and they are grateful to the area for their support in making this network become a reality.

Information on the network can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.