Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local organizations sign up for Unite OK programs

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. - Organizations from across Lawton showed-out and signed up to be a helping hand with Unite Oklahoma.

Thursday’s event ran from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The Unite OK Program is set up to connect at-need Oklahomans with local organizations that can help out in a wide variety of ways.

Such as a new technology platform which aims to help people who may be dealing with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide.

The platform links health and social providers into a coordinated care network. Officials said the platform will streamline assistance for mental health patients.

The system makes it easy for network partners to refer clients to local assistance, oversee the results and measure the impact of their care.

Senior Community Engagement Manger Kayla Woodberry said there’s been an increase in suicides.

“Absolutely, I think across the State of Oklahoma, as well as around the United States, we’ve seen an increase, unfortunately, in suicides, and that is from young children all the way up into our aging population,” she said. “So I think our focus always has to be on making sure that people have access, immediate access and as much as possible, to mental health and behavioral services.”

Woodberry said it’s free for all nonprofits to sign-up for the network, and they are grateful to the area for their support in making this network become a reality.

Information on the network can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer

Latest News

Lawton Public Schools had a special guest in town. The Oklahoma Secretary of Education stopped...
State official pleased with opportunities LPS is creating for students
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather returns just in time for the upcoming weekend
Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising...
United Way Spotlight: New Directions