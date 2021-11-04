Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against Biden administration over vaccine mandates

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration...
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power. He does not have the authority to make healthcare decisions for Oklahomans,” Attorney General O’Connor said.

O’Connor said the mandate would cause unvaccinated Oklahoma employees to lose their jobs.

He joined 20 other states attorneys general last week in challenging the vaccine requirement for federal contractors, but has now acquired outside counsel to help with the lawsuit against the administration.

Attorney General O’Connor said he also plans to file another lawsuit against the administration in reference to newly-released OSHA guidelines regarding vaccines at large businesses.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall weather returns just in time for the upcoming weekend
Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising...
United Way Spotlight: New Directions
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Nov. 4.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Krista Ratliff, from the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce gives details on Holiday in the...
Holiday in the Park 2021 events announced
Coats 4 Kids visits Lincoln Elementary School in Lawton on Nov. 4.
Coats 4 Kids visits Lawton elementary school