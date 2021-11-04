Oklahoma AG files lawsuit against Biden administration over vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power. He does not have the authority to make healthcare decisions for Oklahomans,” Attorney General O’Connor said.

O’Connor said the mandate would cause unvaccinated Oklahoma employees to lose their jobs.

He joined 20 other states attorneys general last week in challenging the vaccine requirement for federal contractors, but has now acquired outside counsel to help with the lawsuit against the administration.

Attorney General O’Connor said he also plans to file another lawsuit against the administration in reference to newly-released OSHA guidelines regarding vaccines at large businesses.

