UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: One person is in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County Thursday morning.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, a man from Tipton was driving a 2005 Ford F-350 heading east on Baseline Road when the crash happened.

OHP said his truck went off the road to the left before the driver overcorrected and went off the road to the right, hitting a fence and rolling twice.

The driver was ejected during the crash.

He was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The original story can be found below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Baseline road just west of 112th street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol told 7News that the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The car was traveling eastbound on baseline when it went off the road and rolled.

The accident is currently under investigation and you can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.