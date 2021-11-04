Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: One person is in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County Thursday morning.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, a man from Tipton was driving a 2005 Ford F-350 heading east on Baseline Road when the crash happened.

OHP said his truck went off the road to the left before the driver overcorrected and went off the road to the right, hitting a fence and rolling twice.

The driver was ejected during the crash.

He was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The original story can be found below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Baseline road just west of 112th street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol told 7News that the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The car was traveling eastbound on baseline when it went off the road and rolled.

The accident is currently under investigation and you can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
An Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; missing girl found safe

Latest News

The seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma now stands at 654.
870 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
CenterPoint Energy customers to see rise in rates
United Service Organizations (USO) teamed up with a local business tonight to give a Fort Sill...
USO, Academy Sports and Outdoors gives family shopping spree
United Service Organizations (USO) teamed up with a local business tonight to give a Fort Sill...
USO, Academy Sports and Outdoors gives family shopping spree