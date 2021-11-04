Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Salvation Army in need of food pantry donations

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Salvation Army is experiencing a food shortage due to more families needing to be fed.

The food pantry has served about 25 percent more than it did in 2020.

The Salvation Army said it serves the “working poor” who are struggling to escape poverty, lonely and destitute senior citizen and those who need help.

They’re asking community members and organizations to help stock their shelves with groceries. These include non-perishable items such as peanut butter, one-pound bags of beans, canned goods and rice.

Captain Liz Law said the shelves are bare.

“Within the first couple of weeks, almost all of the canned food items are gone,” she said. “Families are working as hard as they can to make ends meet, but towards the middle of the month, their resources run out and they turn to The Salvation Army for help.”

Donation items can be dropped off at 1306 SW E Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery
Brandon Wilson was charged with impersonating a public officer by uniform or vehicle and two...
Man accused of impersonating Lawton officer, pointing gun
A man is in recovery after being shot in Lawton at Turtle Dove Apartments
Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting at Lawton apartment complex
David Wilcox of Frederick is arrested after threating a police officer with a knife.
Man arrested after threatening police officer
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash

Latest News

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video from September deadly chase and crash
Duncan Community Development will host a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday, Nov. 13.
Duncan Community Development Corporation to host Thanksgiving dinner
Early voting started Thursday, Nov. 4 and continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m at county...
Early voting underway in southwest Oklahoma