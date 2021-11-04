Salvation Army in need of food pantry donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Salvation Army is experiencing a food shortage due to more families needing to be fed.

The food pantry has served about 25 percent more than it did in 2020.

The Salvation Army said it serves the “working poor” who are struggling to escape poverty, lonely and destitute senior citizen and those who need help.

They’re asking community members and organizations to help stock their shelves with groceries. These include non-perishable items such as peanut butter, one-pound bags of beans, canned goods and rice.

Captain Liz Law said the shelves are bare.

“Within the first couple of weeks, almost all of the canned food items are gone,” she said. “Families are working as hard as they can to make ends meet, but towards the middle of the month, their resources run out and they turn to The Salvation Army for help.”

Donation items can be dropped off at 1306 SW E Avenue.

