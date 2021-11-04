State official pleased with opportunities LPS is creating for students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools had a special guest in town.

The Oklahoma Secretary of Education stopped by to see what the district has to offer.

Secretary Ryan Walters checked out Freedom Elementary on Fort Sill.

He then made his way to the newly built Eisenhower Middle School, and last but not least the career driven Life Ready Center.

Walters said all three facilities are great, but the Life Ready Center caught his eye the most.

He’s traveled all across the state and hasn’t seen anything that matches up to it.

“I’m am so impressed with the Life Ready Center here at Lawton Public Schools. I think it does an incredible job of ensuring that all students have a chance to see their talents and pursue them in what that can mean a career,” Walters said.

Walters admired everything he saw and learned about the new center.

“My favorite thing of the tour so far has been how student-centered so much of these programs are. I hear it from every teacher I talk to that it’s very much allowing students to work together, finding what their talents are, giving them a pathway towards success. I hear it from Superintendent Hime, COO (Chief Operation Officer) James, and I hear it from all the staff,” Walters said.

Life Ready Center Director Charlotte Oates said it was a pleasure having Walters stop by this afternoon.

“He seems to be very receptive to the things that we are doing in our school system, and excited for us, and about what we’re doing,” Oates said.

Walters said other school districts should be learning from what LPS is doing with the LRC.

“I would love to see more of our schools adopt this type of or environment where we are having multiple options for students we’re allowing students different pathways to pursue career pathways. I think this is a great example of innovating the public school system,” Walters said.

