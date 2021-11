LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Community Development Corporation will host a friends and family Thanksgiving dinner.

The annual event will be on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duncan Fair Grounds.

Carry-outs will be available from 11 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

For more information contact Rudy Sanders at 405-201-5592.

