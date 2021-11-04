Expert Connections
United Way Spotlight: New Directions

Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising...
Marie Detty New Directions is our next featured United Way Spotlight as their fundraising campaign continues.(Source: KSWO)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New Directions strives to make every client feel as safe and comfortable as possible.

“If victims don’t have a safe place to go, they’ll stay in unhealthy and abusive relationships and those are dangerous situations,” said Latricia Kippers, the Program Director for New Directions.

New Directions has plenty of helpful avenues. They offer individual and group counseling, court advocacy, and children’s services.

Lauren Ellis, President and CEO of the United Way says their case management is really something special.

“It’s not just providing those immediate needs, its the whole wrap around to ensure this person does not have to come back,” Ellis said.

There’s also a tremendous commitment to their clients. Just a few years ago, a pet shelter was built after seeing the need. When victims of domestic violence flee, many times they have their four-legged friends.

“They look at the situation and understand that not being able to bring your pet is a huge barrier,” said Ellis. “Instead of brushing it off, that its inconvenient, they found a way through a grant.”

Grants keep New Directions going. The United Way’s funding is a large part of that. Last year, Marie Detty was allocated nearly $116,000 with about $58,000 of that going to New Directions.

“The United Way allows us to continue providing services that we do, counseling services and all of them in general. Without that, we couldn’t do this work by ourselves,” Kippers says.

While the United Way’s fundraising campaign runs until December 1st, Ellis says they are always taking donations. If you’d like to contribute, visit their website.

