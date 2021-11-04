Expert Connections
USO, Academy Sports and Outdoors gives family shopping spree

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Service Organizations (USO) teamed up with a local business tonight to give a Fort Sill family a special shopping spree.

Staff Sergeant Coty Hawes and his family were recognized as an outstanding military family.

They were treated to a $1,000 shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The Hawes’ are an active family on Fort Sill and in the community.

They were humbled and grateful to be awarded, and USO officials were happy to support the family.

“Well just an amazing opportunity that Academy brought to the USO as a partner and said they had a great idea too I want to give back to military family and after our so we’re doing that here at Fort Sill for a deserving soldier and his family,” Executive Director of USO Jennifer Waters.

USO is a nonprofit organization which aims to support America’s military and its families.

They serve all ranks and branches, and seek to boost morale for all service members.

