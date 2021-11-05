576 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 576 new Coronavirus cases statewide on Friday.

The newest report brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 648,209.

There are currently 5,142 active cases of the virus in Oklahoma according to OSDH.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 604.

The CDC, meanwhile, reported 23 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 11,481 so far.

