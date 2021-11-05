Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: A perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors

Tracking two cold fronts that will arrive next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with patchy fog developing throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset with lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

If you have any earlier morning plans, fog could reduce visibility by several miles. Some fog safety reminders include increasing the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, use low beam headlights, and take it slower than usual to get to your destination safely. Fog will mix out during the mid-morning hours leaving behind lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will be directly overhead on Sunday allowing the warming trend to continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds on both days will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday bringing the chance for hit & miss showers and thunderstorms through early Thursday morning. At the moment, the coverage does not appear to be impressive as models are inconsistent on the return in low-level moisture across Texoma. The best chance for any measurable rainfall will be for areas along and east of I-44.

Behind the front will be another blast of cool air with temperatures falling into the low 60s at the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have released dash camera footage of a chase that ended in a deadly crash on...
Lawton Police release video of deadly September chase, crash
A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in Comanche County Thursday...
UPDATE: One in critical condition after Comanche County crash
Armando Gonzales of Jackson County faces Rape by Instrumentation and Lewd Molestation charges.
Jackson County man faces child sexual abuse charges
Lawton police arrest Antonio Lewis on several charges after chase.
Lawton police arrest man after chase
The FBI is looking into leads in at least four other states.
Arrest in Oklahoma leads to transnational child exploitation discovery

Latest News

Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Medicine Park’s Aquarium and Natural Sciences center education director Kobe Louis is hoping to...
Medicine Park’s Aquarium celebrates Native Americans
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson
Suton has several years left in FFA, ultimately wanting to run for state office his senior...
FFA and 4-H Friend of the Week: Suton Paulson