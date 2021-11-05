7News First Alert Weather: A perfect weekend to enjoy outdoors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with patchy fog developing throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset with lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

If you have any earlier morning plans, fog could reduce visibility by several miles. Some fog safety reminders include increasing the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, use low beam headlights, and take it slower than usual to get to your destination safely. Fog will mix out during the mid-morning hours leaving behind lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will be directly overhead on Sunday allowing the warming trend to continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds on both days will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday bringing the chance for hit & miss showers and thunderstorms through early Thursday morning. At the moment, the coverage does not appear to be impressive as models are inconsistent on the return in low-level moisture across Texoma. The best chance for any measurable rainfall will be for areas along and east of I-44.

Behind the front will be another blast of cool air with temperatures falling into the low 60s at the end of next week.

