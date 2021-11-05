Expert Connections
Altus man sought for shooting at apartment

Keith Anthony Pease is wanted for discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police are looking for a man accused of firing a gun at an apartment.

According to court documents, on Tuesday evening around 6:15, Keith Pease shot at a unit of the Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus.

According to investigators, Pease knocked on the front door of the apartment and a man opened it. That’s when investigators said Pease pointed a gun at the man and the man shut the door.

Witnesses then reported hearing a shot being fired just outside.

According to court documents, a spent shell casing was found on the ground near the apartment, and a bullet defect was found in a wall just outside the front door.

Pease is facing charges including discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

