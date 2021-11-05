Annual Cotton Fest & Chili Cook-Off coming to Tillman County

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The 14th Annual Cotton Fest & Chili Cook-Off is happening this weekend in Tillman county.

Frederick is celebrating a successful crop with a huge festival at the Tillman County Courthouse Square.

They’re going to have live entertainment, craft vendors, the Little Miss Cotton Boll Pageant, and of course a Chili Cook-Off.

The day starts with the Tillman County Historical Society Pancake fundraiser at 8:30 and ends with their Ranch Rodeo at 2:30.

For more information about the activities, go to the Frederick Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

