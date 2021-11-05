Cache man faces charges after stealing vehicles

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cache man accused of stealing several vehicles from a Tipton home.

Investigators said Jesse Blankenship forced his way onto the rural property, knocking down the gate and prying open the door of the home.

They said he took a truck, a minivan and a 4-wheeler from the home, along with several smaller items from inside.

He then reportedly sold the two larger vehicles for scrap.

When speaking to police, Blankenship said he thought the property was abandoned, and did not know someone lived there.

He’s charged with second degree Burglary, two counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Grand Larceny.

